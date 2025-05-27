Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateAPACAustraliaContinental EuropeGlobalInvestmentUK & Ireland

Legal & General on Proprium deal: "This is the final piece of the jigsaw"

27 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Bill Hughes says the asset manager does not expect to make any more real estate corporate acquisitions

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

L&G acquires majority stake in Proprium 

19 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Q+A: L&G on its quest for scale across Europe

18 Feb 2025
Read

Q+A: Inrev’s Casper Hesp on an uptick in M&A activity in next 18 months

13 May 2025
Read

Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm's future

8 May 2025
Read