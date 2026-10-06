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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

LemonTree confirms €120m sale of Polish logistics complex

6 Oct 2026 | 14:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Vestas Investment Management Europe completes acquisition of Booster Zabrze

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