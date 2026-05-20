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FinancingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Lender backs Pat Gunne’s London office projects to tune of £190m

20 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland, James Buckley

Loans include acquisition finance and significant capex components

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