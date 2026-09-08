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DistressBeneluxContinental EuropeFinancingOffice

Lenders win court battle over €920m Finance Tower valuation

8 Sep 2026 | 17:04 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Building’s owner had claimed valuation was “biased” to trigger cash trap event

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