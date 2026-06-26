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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Lendlease and CPP complete £500m sale of UK BTR assets

26 Jun 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Alexander Peace

Greystar has bought 904 flats in Elephant & Castle in one of the largest ever single site London residential investment deals

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