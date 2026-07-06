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RegenerationAustraliaDevelopmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Lendlease unveils Euston regeneration plans

6 Jul 2026 | 14:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Project forms part of a joint venture with The Crown Estate

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