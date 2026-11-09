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Lendlease's €154m Milan mixed-use sale falls through

9 Nov 2026 | 14:08 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Investment group sponsored by Bizzi & Partners was supposed to buy Milano Santa Giulia

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