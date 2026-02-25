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OpinionContinental EuropeInvestmentPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Leslau on property: direct market offers few obvious opportunities worth the risk

25 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Nick Leslau

The economy faces multiple structural threats that could prove destabilising for real estate

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