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OpinionContinental EuropeFinancingFundraisingInvestmentUK & Ireland

Leslau on property: real estate has a transparency problem

3 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Nick Leslau

Lack of disclosure in private equity and credit is bad for investors and the market

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