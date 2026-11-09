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ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestment

Let's get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio

9 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Acquisition of 974-home portfolio will create one of the UK’s largest rental operators

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