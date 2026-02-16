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RetailFinancingInvestmentNorth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Leumi provides £26m backing for Magnetar retail acquisitions

16 Feb 2026 | 10:59 | London | by May Agaran

US alternative asset manager purchased Stanley Square and Kingsgate Shopping Centre

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