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RegenerationDevelopmentLondonPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Lewisham taps Hill Group for £1.5bn housing partnership

27 Aug 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

10-year agreement includes mix of housing tenures

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