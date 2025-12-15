NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationFinancingInvestmentNorth WestResidentialScotlandSouth WestUK & Ireland

L&G and McLaren on why the PBSA development market is still alive and well

15 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Partners inked £160m forward-funding last week

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

Plans in for next phase of £2bn York Central

11 Dec 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

McLaren and L&G ink blockbuster £160m student funding deal

11 Dec 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, College

McLaren and Heim team up again for £130m resi scheme

19 Nov 2025
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

McLaren Living inks deal for £250m Reading Minster Quarter

3 Nov 2025
Read