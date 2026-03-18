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ResidentialLondonStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

L&G buys in to Arada London mixed-use project

18 Mar 2026 | 09:28 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

£46m deal enables start on site in Southwark

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