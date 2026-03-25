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Student AccommodationInvestmentResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

L&G closes £43m Southampton student deal

25 Mar 2026 | 16:14 | London | by May Agaran

Student living fund managed by L&G Asset Management buys Brookfield AM asset

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