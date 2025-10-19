Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

InvestmentDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

L&G commits £2bn to impact investment

20 Oct 2025 | 00:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The FTSE 100 firm is joining the Sterling 20 partnership of pension providers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

L&G sells stake in £500m Inspired Villages JV

16 Oct 2025
Read
Photography, Clothing, Coat

Government picks three sites to lead new towns drive

29 Sep 2025
Read

L&G raises €600m for digital infrastructure fund 

9 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

L&G names new head of affordable homes

5 Sep 2025
Read