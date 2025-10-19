InvestmentDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland
20 Oct 2025 | 00:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
The FTSE 100 firm is joining the Sterling 20 partnership of pension providers
L&G commits £2bn to impact investment
Plans submitted for Hounslow Treaty Centre regeneration
Peveril and Sladen plan Nottingham student scheme
Landsec lines up buyer for £600m City tower scheme
Shah on property: uncertainty is clouding transactions – so it’s probably a good time to buy
Orega deal takes Brookfield’s Citypoint to full house
Edge CEO on expanding its targets and stepping up to investment management
Approval for Lewisham shopping centre revamp
Government defers ruling on Chinese super-embassy plans
Longevity Partners chief executive steps down after a decade
CEG calls in administrators
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
Blackstone to sell £1bn of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT
LaSalle puts £770m designer outlets up for sale
Five questions for Tritax on £1bn Blackstone logistics deal