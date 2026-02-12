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OfficeFinancingLondonUK & Ireland

L&G completes £385m refinancing for Shell and WeWork London HQs

12 Feb 2026 | 10:21 | London | by May Agaran

Deal increases existing £300m facility for One and Two Southbank Place

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