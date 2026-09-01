NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateResidentialSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs

1 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Group managing director for public investment decides to leave insurance giant

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Costume, Person

The new masters of the (DC) universe?

24 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Affordable housing capital is ready – but will it build?

6 Aug 2026
Read
People, Person, Computer Hardware

Q+A: Academy of Real Assets on becoming the leading force connecting young people to real estate

2 Jul 2026
Read

L&G presses on with £20m One Piccadilly Gardens refurb

29 Jun 2026
Read