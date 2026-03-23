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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentInvestmentUK & Ireland

L&G inks affordable housing partnership with Hyde

23 Mar 2026 | 10:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Joint venture launches with portfolio of 1,000 homes

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