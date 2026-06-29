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OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

L&G presses on with £20m One Piccadilly Gardens refurb

29 Jun 2026 | 14:27 | London | by May Agaran

Planning consent granted for the 160,000 sq ft Manchester landmark

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