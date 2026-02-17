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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

L&G secures full house at Newcastle's Spark

17 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Letting is one of the city's largest in past 12 months

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