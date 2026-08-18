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LogisticsEast of EnglandInvestment

L&G snaps up Hertfordshire Amazon hub

18 Aug 2026 | 07:57 | London | by May Agaran

The 22,000 sq ft asset is let to e-commerce giant on a 10-year lease regear

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