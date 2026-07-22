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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandData centresInvestment

LGIM launches prime Trafford Park logistics sale

22 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Site has outline planning permission for around 170,000 sq ft of logistics or data centre use

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