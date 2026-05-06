NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

LGIM to sell off £100m+ of retail parks

6 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

New sale launches as two assets are offloaded to US investor

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Deka’s Victor Stoltenburg

24 Apr 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, Solar Panels

French SCPI emerges as frontrunner for La Défense tower

24 Apr 2026
Read

GRR Garbe Retail on plans to broaden its asset base

20 Apr 2026
Read
Chasse sud retail asset, Chasse-sur-Rhône, France

Suitors line up for €100m Lyon retail asset

16 Apr 2026
Read