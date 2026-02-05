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RetailInvestmentIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

Lidl seeks £135m for store portfolio

5 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Offload of UK and Ireland stores follows successful sale-and-leaseback deal last year

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