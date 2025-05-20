Advanced Search

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeIrelandOccupierSpainUK & Ireland

Lidl to offload €250m store portfolio

20 May 2025 | 07:45 | London | by David Hatcher

Collection is spread across the UK and Continental Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lidl embarks on £500m push to expand UK retail network

30 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Lidl to enter Polish resi sector

4 Mar 2025
Read
Sign, Symbol, Road Sign

Lidl mulls sale and leaseback of €100m Polish development site

12 Apr 2024
Read
Shelter, Nature, Outdoors

Lidl mulls €50m Irish portfolio sale

27 Feb 2024
Read