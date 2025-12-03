Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesLife SciencePeopleUK & Ireland

Life Science REIT adds Robert Naylor to board

3 Dec 2025 | 08:09 | London | by May Agaran

Naylor replaces Richard Howell, who will continue as a non-executive director

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

Méka Brunel to step down from Hammerson board

3 Dec 2025
Read

Berlin Hyp adds fourth management board member

2 Dec 2025
Read
Computer, Electronics, Mobile Phone

Primary Health Properties appoints Assura non-exec director

2 Dec 2025
Read

Phil Redding joins Schroder European REIT board

26 Nov 2025
Read