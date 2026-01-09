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CorporateEast of EnglandUK & IrelandAlternativesLife SciencesLeasing

Life Science REIT posts further valuation decline

9 Jan 2026 | 07:36 | London | by May Agaran

Due to lack of lab take-up, Cambourne campus has now been valued as an office park

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