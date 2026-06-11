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Student AccommodationInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Lift-off for £150m+ Saturn student portfolio

11 Jun 2026 | 07:28 | London | by Alexander Peace, Chris Borland

Singaporean investor to capitalise on returning interest in London market

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