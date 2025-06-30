Green Street News - Homepage
Lighthouse confirms acquisition of €135m Spanish mall

30 Jun 2025 | 12:59 | London | by Angelo Castillo

DekaBank-owned WestInvest offloads Espacio Mediterráneo in Cartagena

