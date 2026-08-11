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FinancingContinental EuropeESGRetailSpain

Lighthouse secures €128m loan for Spanish retail portfolio

11 Aug 2026 | 14:57 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Aareal Bank arranges top-up facility to refinance Torrecardenas and Alcalá Magna malls

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