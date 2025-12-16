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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestPlanningUK & Ireland

Linden Hill submits plans for Huyton logistics hub

16 Dec 2025 | 07:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm is seeking permission for a new 220,000 sq ft shed off Wilson Road

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