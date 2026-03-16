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FinancingDevelopmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Linear banks £50m loan for Manchester tower

16 Mar 2026 | 15:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two-stage facility will support delivery of a 24-storey tower in Manchester city centre

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