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ResidentialNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Linear Living granted go-ahead for 251 Manchester homes

13 Jul 2026 | 15:42 | London | by May Agaran

Linear Living to develop 24-storey tower

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