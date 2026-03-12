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ResidentialDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Linear Living submits plans for Manchester resi tower

12 Mar 2026 | 15:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

One Lord Street scheme will deliver 251 homes across a 24-storey block

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