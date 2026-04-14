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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyOfficeInvestment

LIP buys Bremen warehouse for fifth fund

14 Apr 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Angelo Castillo

DLH Real Estate sells new transshipment facility

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