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InvestmentDevelopmentNorth WestRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Liverpool City Region launches £2bn investment fund

11 Mar 2026 | 15:23 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Fund to consolidate public backing into a single pot and deliver up to 64,000 new homes

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