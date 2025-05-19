Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Liverpool's Capital saga concludes with £80m flip

19 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, David Hatcher

Oval Real Estate lines up buyer after acquiring building earlier this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Office Building, Building, City

Government department eyes monster 160,000 sq ft Manchester prelet

12 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

M&G strikes deal to sell Manchester office

6 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Glasgow leads the way as Big Six office markets build momentum

24 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Oval overhauls plans for Manchester mixed-use scheme

4 Mar 2025
Read