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RetailHotels & LeisureInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Liverpool’s iconic Lewis’s building up for grabs

22 Jun 2026 | 10:22 | London | by Alexander Peace, Charlie Schouten

Site could attract range of uses for £50m scheme

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