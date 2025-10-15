ResidentialCo-livingLondonScotlandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland
15 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, Chris Borland
PRS value-add, Scotland and prime London among new advisory firm Medbourne’s picks
Berkeley Square office primed for sale
Living experts identify top investment themes
Frasers sets sights on another UK shopping centre
The road to renewal: infrastructure as a new towns catalyst
ESR kicks off €72m Dublin sale
Chenai Gondo named chief executive of RealService and Experience Makers
Cambridge University submits fresh plans for mammoth Eddington residential scheme
British Land says rents up across offices and retail parks
Realty Income appoints Kim Hourihan to board
Karrev agrees 25,000 sq ft Manchester letting
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project
CEG calls in administrators
KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves
JLL crisis in Australia deepens as agents sue firm
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £165m Mayfair trophy
Big Yellow Self Storage in play
BNP Paribas RE names new deputy CEO amid leadership reshuffle
Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising
Blackstone to sell £1bn of logistics assets to Tritax Big Box REIT