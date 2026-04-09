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ResidentialUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationInvestment

Living investment tops £2.5bn in Q1

9 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

CBRE figures show purpose-built student accommodation leading investment figures

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