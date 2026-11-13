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ResidentialUK & IrelandCorporateInvestmentM&A

Living REIT bolsters rent roll with 29-property lease transfer

13 Nov 2026 | 14:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

4.8% of REIT’s rental income shifted to tenant Inclusion Home

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