NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCorporateSenior livingUK & Ireland

Living REIT earnings rise amid expansion across sector

24 Sep 2026 | 07:48 | London | by May Agaran

Adjusted earnings per share grew to 3.42p, according to half-year results

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

M&G acquires €56m Berlin resi project

23 Sep 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools

23 Sep 2026
Read

Portfolio growth and asset sales lift Target Healthcare

22 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Five questions for Fiera and Packaged Living on their new single-family fund

18 Sep 2026
Read