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Student AccommodationCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandPortugalSpainCo-livingResidentialInvestment

Living specialist launches debut €200m vehicle

13 Oct 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Alea targeting 10,000 flex and student beds in Portugal, Spain and Poland, says co-founder Roey Shoef

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