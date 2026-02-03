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Livingstone brothers’ L+R reorganises as £10bn+ firm seeks new partners

3 Feb 2026 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Business combines hotels arms as it seeks to “disrupt the traditional GP/operating partner model”

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