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Hotels & LeisureCorporateUK & Ireland

Livingstone builds stake in Premier Inn owner

8 May 2026 | 15:24 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

L+R's Richard Livingstone has amassed a 3.5% shareholding in Whitbread

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