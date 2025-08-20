Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogisticsResidential

Livos appoints new managing director

20 Aug 2025 | 07:22 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Christian Weigel succeeds Gunnar Neumann

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Livos snaps up 20,700 sq m Rostock office

3 Feb 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Livos snaps up 93,000 sq m logistics portfolio

31 Jul 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Livos revealed as buyer of €255m S Immo portfolio

3 Jun 2024
Read

Livos buys light industrial property near Augsburg

25 Jan 2024
Read