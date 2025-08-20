Livos appoints new managing director

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyLogisticsResidential
20 Aug 2025 | 07:22 | London | by Michael Minarzik
Christian Weigel succeeds Gunnar Neumann
Oxygen completes lease regears at 30 Gresham Street
General Projects secures 100,000 sq ft of lettings at Highgate Studios
Is the gap between prime offices and refurbs tighter than ever?
Royal London lines up Enfield leisure park for 1,200 homes
How Chinese e-commerce giants are driving fresh logistics demand
Former McAlpine exec to lead Turner & Townsend’s project management business
Hallam Land granted consent for 2,500 Staffordshire and Hampshire homes
Arden University takes 31,000 sq ft at Nottingham Castle Meadow Campus
BlackRock begins search for 300,000 sq ft London HQ
Q+A: Ires CEO – “Rent regulation changes will put Ireland back on the map”
JP Morgan weighs up new tower at Canary Wharf
Arora buys office overlooking St James’s Park for £245m
£800m City scheme next up in Landsec summer sell-off
Private equity giant agrees sale of £160m London hotel
Realty targets first European shopping centre acquisition
UK investor in for £200m Landsec Southwark scheme
Shah on property: the muddy outlook for the cost of money
Derwent floats £300m Brunel Building for sale
Institutions make retail return as recovery gathers pace