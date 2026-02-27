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PeopleCorporateUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Liz Cain to lead BNP Paribas RE Birmingham office

27 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

New head has been with firm for 11 years

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