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OfficeInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Lloyds confirms £65m Bristol office acquisition

21 May 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Banking group buys 10 Canons Way in this year's third-largest regional office acquisition

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