Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialInvestmentSingle-family rentalSustainabilityUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Lloyds Living agrees deal for 300 Yorkshire single-family homes

13 Nov 2025 | 15:02 | London | by May Agaran

Partnership with Keepmoat to deliver homes across four sites

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lloyds Living names new chief executive

21 Oct 2025
Read

TPG Real Estate JV offloads 610-home residential portfolio

9 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Suburb, Architecture

What does the future hold for single-family housing?

24 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Placefirst JV plans Nottingham single-family scheme

22 Jul 2025
Read